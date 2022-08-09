Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman was rescued after she drove her car into a Chandler canal on Monday night. Firefighters and police were called out to the rescue near Cooper and Frye roads around 9:30 p.m. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the Audi convertible nearly submerged in the water. Police cars and a firetruck surrounded the canal. Rescue teams reportedly used a ladder to get the woman to safety.

The woman was awake and talking to firefighters as she was being loaded onto a stretcher. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. It’s unknown what caused the woman to drive into the canal. The investigation is ongoing.

