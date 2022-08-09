Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal

A woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after police said she drove into a canal in Chandler.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:45 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman was rescued after she drove her car into a Chandler canal on Monday night. Firefighters and police were called out to the rescue near Cooper and Frye roads around 9:30 p.m. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw the Audi convertible nearly submerged in the water. Police cars and a firetruck surrounded the canal. Rescue teams reportedly used a ladder to get the woman to safety.

TRENDING: Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave

The woman was awake and talking to firefighters as she was being loaded onto a stretcher. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. It’s unknown what caused the woman to drive into the canal. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center
On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after her moon roof shatters in car wash
Crews investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings.
Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave