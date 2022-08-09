Safety concerns grow as overgrown trees block school crossing signs in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Many drivers feel the need for speed along Deer Valley Road, between 27th and 35th avenues. It can be downright dangerous, especially with kids back in school, walking back and forth from home.

“The speed limit is 45, which is fast enough, but everybody is doing 55-60,” said neighbor JoAnne Watkins. “You can tell just by watching people fly down this road. I call it Deer Valley Raceway.”

Another concern parents and neighbors have is the crosswalk signs. Two school crossing signs along Deer Valley Road are hard to see because of overgrown trees and branches.

Dr. Montoya Kyles lives around the corner and said she’s seen cars rear-end each other because they don’t see the signs and slow down in time. “The trees are blocking them,” said Kyles. “Trees are overgrown, so you don’t see them until its too late.”

Arizona’s Family reached out to the City of Phoenix and was told they depend on residents to report issues like this to their 24-hour hotline. The Street Transportation Department sent a crew to fix the problem Tuesday afternoon. “It’s been hard to notice the signs,” said motorist Yazlynn Redondo. “You don’t really see them until you’re approaching them, or right next to them. It’s kind of dangerous. "

To notify the city about a street, flooding, or maintenance issue, call the City of Phoenix 24-hour hotline at 602-262-6441.

