Rat infestation at Phoenix VA forcing patients to leave

Crews investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings.
By Emma Lockhart
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix VA leaders say they are dealing with a rodent infestation at its Community Living Center. Last month, officials say a worker noticed a chewed-up ceiling tile. Crews then investigated and found the rats in the walls and ceilings.

“We immediately started planning to get the residents out of that environment to a safer environment,” said Stephanie Kendricks, chief nurse of the Community Living Center.

Patients at the Community Living Center were taken to other sister VA facilities. At this time, leaders said there hasn’t been any interactions between the rodents and patients or staff. “There have been no bites, no interactions, no infections,” said Michael Welsh, the Phoenix VA Medical Director.

It is still unclear how long it will take to get rid of the infestation completely and when veterans can return to the center.

