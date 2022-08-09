ONLY ON FOX5: New discoveries on first set of skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 is uncovering new discoveries about the human remains found inside a barrel at Lake Mead. This comes less than 48 hours after yet another set of human remains were found.

A woman who believes that could be her brother spoke with FOX5 exclusively. She told us her brother, Bobbi Eugene Shaw, has been missing for about 45 years.

His sister Barbara Brock said she hasn’t stopped looking for him since.

“It has been devastating because if I see something that looks like him, you got to look and make sure it is not him,” said Brock.

Las Vegas police contacted her asking to collect DNA samples because they believe her brother matches the description of the body found inside that barrel.

“Bob went missing, I believe 1977 and of course all these years, we have wondered where he is at,” said Barbara Brock. “If he is alive or dead. I give up on him being alive quite a while ago.”

Brock said Metro contacted her and her family back in May when the body in the barrel was discovered.

“They called me for DNA, so I gave them the DNA samples and so did my nephew and they said they are testing it,” said Brock.

FOX5 called Metro to find out more.

Police said the timeframe of when Bobbi went missing also matched the remains possible timeframe.

Brock said her brother was involved with the mafia, which may have had some connection to his disappearance.

Metro has told us in the past this death is a homicide and may be mob-related.

“When they found the first body in the barrel, I just knew it was him,” said Brock. “I still feel it is him.”

In the end, Brock just hopes for some concrete answers.

“We are praying that is Bob,” said Brock. “I know he is gone but a definite knowing would make me feel better.”

