Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

A serious crash closed the area of 27th Ave & Grand on Tuesday,
A serious crash closed the area of 27th Ave & Grand on Tuesday,(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:59 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood.

Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified only as a man, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.

Find the lowest gas prices with Arizona's Family gas tracker

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the crash. Police haven’t said if impairment or any other factors are suspected in the crash.

27th Avenue is closed in both directions and the closure is expected to impact much of the morning commute. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Possibility of flooding prompts First Alert Weather Day
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
Woman rescued after driving into Chandler canal
Rat infestation reported at Phoenix VA Community Living Center