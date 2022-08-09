Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a motorcyclist is fighting for his life after a crash along a busy stretch of road in the Alhambra neighborhood.

Officers were called out to the area of 27th and Grand avenues after a report of a two-vehicle crash sometime early Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist, identified only as a man, seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Video from the scene showed extensive front-end damage on a Toyota Prius and the overturned motorcycle with serious damage.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the crash. Police haven’t said if impairment or any other factors are suspected in the crash.

27th Avenue is closed in both directions and the closure is expected to impact much of the morning commute. Click/tap here for the latest traffic updates.

