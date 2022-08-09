Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy gives back to community through skateboarding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy is giving back to his community through skateboarding. Deputy Zac Rand has become quite popular after a recent viral video showing him skateboarding with others at an area park. Even though he fell in the video, Deputy Rand has about 25 years of skateboarding experience.

Deputy Rand stopped by GMAZ Tuesday to talk about his efforts and other ways he’s helping the community. Check out the attached video for more!

Deputy Rand is also a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

ICYMI: Deputy Rand was live on @azfamily with @TessRafolsTV to share how skateboarding has helped him connect with youth as he patrols the streets of Maricopa County. Thank you for all you do for our community Deputy Rand! pic.twitter.com/pB51mO5V8h — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) August 9, 2022

