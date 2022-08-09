Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy gives back to community through skateboarding
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:59 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy is giving back to his community through skateboarding. Deputy Zac Rand has become quite popular after a recent viral video showing him skateboarding with others at an area park. Even though he fell in the video, Deputy Rand has about 25 years of skateboarding experience.
Deputy Rand stopped by GMAZ Tuesday to talk about his efforts and other ways he’s helping the community. Check out the attached video for more!
Deputy Rand is also a U.S. Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient.
