First Alert Weather Day: More Valley rain on the way with flooding possible

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Early morning storms brought rainfall Valley-wide with more potentially on the way later today. Look for a high of 102 degrees in the Valley today with mostly cloudy skies this morning becoming partly sunny this afternoon.

Rainfall gauges around the Valley range from a tenth of an inch to an inch and a half from this morning’s storms. They picked up the most rain in spots like Laveen and Glendale, where half to three-quarters of an inch of rain was measured. The most rain fell in Fountain Hills at more than an inch. Sky Harbor picked up just shy of a tenth of an inch of precipitation.

The rain will slowly wind down and push west throughout the morning hours. Look for partly sunny skies this afternoon. Numerous storms are expected in the higher elevations today, with the threat of outflows moving into the Valley this afternoon and evening pretty high. There’s about a 30 percent chance for Valley storms later today, with a slightly higher chance of blowing dust.

There’s also a concern for flooding today. A Flood Watch has been issued for much of Arizona including the Valley from noon until 2 a.m. because of the elevated storm chances and the threat of flooding, it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Temperatures will continue to top out between 101 and 104 the rest of this workweek but should be in the upper 90s over the weekend and into early next week. Rain chances stay elevated across the state the rest of this week and even increase with storms becoming more likely Saturday and Sunday.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible.

