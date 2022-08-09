First Alert Weather Day: Flood watch continues for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The storms that rolled through metro Phoenix during the early morning hours on Monday brought up to an inch and a half of rain to some east Valley locations, including Fountain Hills. A rain gauge at McDowell Mountain Ranch in northern Scottsdale got .73″ of an inch of rain. According to the National Weather Service, with 82% coverage across the Valley, even Sky Harbor got into the act with .14″ inch of rain. It puts us slightly ahead of our “monsoon-to-date” averages.

Going forward, the atmosphere will continue to be moist and relatively unstable, so there’s no date we can zero out the chance for thunderstorms. Most days, it’s prudent to put the chance at around 30-40%, especially for overnight storms, so it could be a wet monsoon week. Right now, Wednesday afternoon and evening are looking “good” for rain, as is Friday into Saturday. However, knowing how that monsoon works, it’s doubtful we’ll string any more than two days in a row of storms.

High temperatures will be below normal. It will be right around 100 degrees, give or take a degree or two, right through the weekend.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

