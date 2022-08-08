Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

US Army developing tactical bra for female soldiers

The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.
The U.S. Army is developing a tactical bra for its female soldiers.(U.S. Army via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Army is working on something historic – a combat-ready bra designed for female soldiers.

The “Army tactical brassiere” will be the first official uniform bra the Army has offered female soldiers in history.

It’s still in development, and the design team has talked to hundreds of female soldiers to design the proper fit, function, support and performance.

Because it’s considered tactical and not just a sportswear item, the bra has gone through a lot of testing, even including flame-resistant testing.

If it gets the thumbs up, the bra will be an official part of the soldier’s uniform.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Jamie Yazzie was reported missing in the summer of 2019. Her remains were found in Nov. 2021.
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021
Essential workers in Connecticut are eligible for $1,000.
Essential workers in Connecticut eligible for up to $1,000 for working during pandemic
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking “a vehicle of interest” potentially connected to...
Albuquerque police seek car in killings of 4 Muslim men