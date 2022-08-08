Storm chances elevated this week in Arizona; Rain expected in high country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s will warm to 103 this afternoon in the Valley, which is slightly below average for Phoenix for this time of year. There’s a slight chance of storms today with a better chance for storms this evening.

It’s expected to be an active day of storms in Arizona’s high country, with abundant monsoon moisture still in place. Storm chances are near 70 percent today in communities like Flagstaff, Prescott, and Payson. Storms are likely to build in the White Mountains and along the Mogollon Rim this afternoon before descending into Gila County and attempting to move into the Valley. There’s a decent chance of blowing dust in the Valley this evening and a 30 percent chance for rain.

Storm chances ramp up slightly tomorrow as a weather disturbance moving up from the south could help trigger more storm activity in the Valley. Storm chances are near 40 percent for Tuesday and stay near 30-40 percent for the rest of the week and weekend as well. With high pressure firmly situated over the Four Corners, abundant monsoon moisture should keep storm chances pretty decent for at least the next week.

Afternoon temperatures should hover around 102-104 degrees throughout the week ahead, with morning temperatures forecast to drop to the 80s each day.

