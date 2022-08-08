Newcomers Guide
Pursuit ends in shooting involving Maricopa officers, police say

Police in Maricopa were involved in a shooting Sunday evening that left one person injured.
Police in Maricopa were involved in a shooting Sunday evening that left one person injured.(AZFamily)
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after Maricopa police exchanged gunfire with a suspect after a pursuit near Porter Road and the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway Sunday night.

Police say it all began around 6 pm. when Maricopa police got a call for service in the Homestead neighborhood. Police were unable to share what the call for service was about, but say a pursuit began shortly after officers arrived. The suspect, who has not been identified, then crashed into another car near Porter Road and Maricopa Casa Grande Highway.

Sgt. Hal Koozer said at least one innocent person was hospitalized in that initial crash. That’s when he says the gunfire was exchanged.

“During that time gunshot was exchanged,” he said. “The suspect is at the hospital right now and no officers were hurt in the situation thanks goodness.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation because it is an officer-involved shooting involving Maricopa police. The officer or officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway. Their names have not yet been released.

No other information has been released, but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

