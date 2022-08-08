Person shot during carjacking at Peoria shopping center

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot during a carjacking in the parking lot of a Peoria shopping center late Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near Loop 101. There, police say they found a person who had possibly been shot, but that their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Peoria police say they’re trying to find a suspect but so far, no descriptions of the man or the stolen car have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

