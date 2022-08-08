Newcomers Guide
Person shot during carjacking at Peoria shopping center

Peoria police are investigating a carjacking and shooting at a shopping center.
Peoria police are investigating a carjacking and shooting at a shopping center.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after a person was reportedly shot during a carjacking in the parking lot of a Peoria shopping center late Monday morning.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near Loop 101. There, police say they found a person who had possibly been shot, but that their injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Peoria police say they’re trying to find a suspect but so far, no descriptions of the man or the stolen car have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

