Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead after they were hit by a car in west Phoenix late Sunday night.

Troopers say they were called to a crash involving two cars on I-10 near 75th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. Investigators learned that the crash happened when a pedestrian was hit while walking on the freeway. That person was then hit several more times and after emergency crews arrived, was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS hasn’t released an identity or any other information, and it’s not yet known what the person was doing on the road.

