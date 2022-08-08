Newcomers Guide
One dog rescued, another dies during house fire in Glendale

Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home but sadly, one didn't survive.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Firefighters saved one dog’s life while battling a house fire in Glendale Monday morning. Sadly, a second dog didn’t survive.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. Monday at a house on West Peck Drive, near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Fire crews from Glendale and Phoenix arrived to find a large fire in the attic. While fighting the fire inside, a safety officer noticed the AC unit starting to come through the attic, but fire officials say the roof held.

The Glendale Fire Dept. says the fire is now under control. Everyone who lives at the home made it out safely, and firefighters rescued two dogs that were still inside. One of the dogs didn’t survive. The other was treated with oxygen and fire officials say that dog appears to be doing well.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

