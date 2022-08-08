Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

Jamie Yazzie was reported missing in the summer of 2019. Her remains were found in Nov. 2021.
Jamie Yazzie was reported missing in the summer of 2019. Her remains were found in Nov. 2021.(Courtesy: FBI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019.

Tre C. James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie, who was last seen on the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found on the neighboring Hopi reservation in November.

James was taken into custody last week and faces first-degree murder and domestic violence charges. His next court appearance is scheduled Tuesday in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff. An attorney listed for James declined Monday to comment on the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Arizona parents urged to talk to teens about fentanyl dangers ahead of upcoming school year
Chandler firefighters saved a man after he went into cardiac arrest.
Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest
Housing market easing in the Valley, realtor says
Arizona teen increasing coming across fentanyl, authorities say