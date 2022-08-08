GRAPHIC VIDEO: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video caught the moment a Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee came up to a customer and sucker-punched him after an argument a couple of weeks ago. On July 26, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick was at the register taking the 67-year-old man’s order. However, police say the man then complained about his order, and that’s when things turned violent.

The man is seen hunched over and licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter. To the unsuspecting man, Kendrick comes up next to him and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said. The man falls to the ground as other customers are standing and watching. Kendrick looks at the man lying on the ground before he walks behind the counter, grabs some stuff, and walks away.

Investigators said when the man fell, he hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He was flown to a Valley hospital in critical condition. Kendrick was booked on one count of aggravated assault.

