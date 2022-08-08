Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Wendy’s employee sucker punches customer in Prescott Valley

Surveillance video caught the moment a Wendy's employee punched a 67-year-old customer in Prescott Valley.
By Alexis Cortez
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surveillance video caught the moment a Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee came up to a customer and sucker-punched him after an argument a couple of weeks ago. On July 26, 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick was at the register taking the 67-year-old man’s order. However, police say the man then complained about his order, and that’s when things turned violent.

TRENDING: Person shot during carjacking at Peoria shopping center

The man is seen hunched over and licking his Frosty when Kendrick comes out from behind the counter. To the unsuspecting man, Kendrick comes up next to him and immediately throws a punch, hitting the customer in the head, police said. The man falls to the ground as other customers are standing and watching. Kendrick looks at the man lying on the ground before he walks behind the counter, grabs some stuff, and walks away.

ORIGINAL STORY: Prescott Valley Wendy’s worker hits customer over complaining about food, police say

Investigators said when the man fell, he hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He was flown to a Valley hospital in critical condition. Kendrick was booked on one count of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

To the unsuspecting man, Kendrick comes up next to him and immediately punches him in the head.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee punches customer
Jamie Yazzie was reported missing in the summer of 2019. Her remains were found in Nov. 2021.
Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021
Fentanyl is a highly toxic synthetic opioid.
Arizona parents urged to talk to teens about fentanyl dangers ahead of upcoming school year
Chandler firefighters saved a man after he went into cardiac arrest.
Chandler Fire Department saves man after he goes into cardiac arrest