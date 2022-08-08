First Alert Weather Day: Active week of storms for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 80s and a few passing clouds. This afternoon we will see a high of 104, two degrees below our average. There is a slight chance of showers this evening with a better chance later this week.

Nice to see the rain on Sunday night. Some places received over an inch of rain in the far West Valley. Once you step outside, you can feel the moisture in the air, which is fuel for thunderstorms. The best chance of rain looks like it will be Tuesday afternoon; some models indicate we could see about .25″ to a half inch of rain. Storms could be pretty potent tomorrow, so we have issued a First Alert for central Arizona. Be Alert; strong winds, blowing dust, and thunderstorms are all possible tomorrow.

Storm chances will remain high through the rest of the workweek. With higher humidity, this will keep temperatures near our average, which is right around 106. So far for the season, we will see 1.11″ of rain, with about a month and three weeks left of the Monsoon. On average, we get 2.43″ for the whole season.

