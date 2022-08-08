Firefighters battle side-by-side house fires in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix firefighters are on the scene of two house fires, side-by-side, in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

Fire crews were first dispatched just after 9 a.m. to the report of one fire at a home on West Monterey Way, near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. They arrived to find two homes on fire.

Other information was not immediately available. Arizona’s Family has crews heading to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Crews are currently extinguishing all remaining hotspots on both structures. pic.twitter.com/I4oUSNGHSh — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) August 8, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.