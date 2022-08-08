4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.

The girl was seriously hurt and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police weren’t able to track the vehicle down after an area search.

No other information on the suspect’s vehicle was released, but the investigation remains ongoing.

