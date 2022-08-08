Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say

Police are still searching for a sedan after a young girl was hit Sunday afternoon.
Police are still searching for a sedan after a young girl was hit Sunday afternoon.(File photo courtesy: Mesa Police Dept.)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon.

TRENDING: Man arrested after shots fired at car stopped by trooper in Phoenix

According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.

The girl was seriously hurt and was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Police weren’t able to track the vehicle down after an area search.

No other information on the suspect’s vehicle was released, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Tolleson worked to extinguish fires at two homes on...
Firefighters battle side-by-side house fires in west Phoenix neighborhood
Convicted cop killer Leonard Culling Moreno was charged as an adult.
Man sentenced for killing Maricopa County jail officer in 2013
DPS is investigating after a person was hit by several cars on the I-10 in west Phoenix late...
Person dead after being hit by cars on I-10 in west Phoenix
Firefighters rescued two dogs from the home but sadly, one didn't survive.
One dog rescued, another dies during house fire in Glendale