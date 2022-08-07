Newcomers Guide
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise

A man has been hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Surprise.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Surprise.

Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and are now securing the area.

The person shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity and condition are not available at this time. Officers say the victim and the shooter likely knew each other, and that there is no threat to the community.

