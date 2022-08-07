Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies.

Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.

PCSO says they are still investing and no further details are available yet as to what led up to the shooting or the identity of the suspect.

