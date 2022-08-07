Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell

WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night.

Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue. When they arrived, they learned that a man armed with a gun was threatening people inside. Deputies set up a perimeter and told the suspect, who has not been identified, to leave the house, but he did not comply.

At some point, he emerged from the garage while armed and began threatening deputies. After refusing to follow commands, deputies and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Deputies say the suspect was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury. Investigators are still working to figure out if he was shot by deputies or if he shot himself.

No one else was hurt. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Editor’s Note: An earlier headline indicted that the suspect had died. MCSO says the suspect was taken to the hospital and suffered a non-life-threatening injury.

