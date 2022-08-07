Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw the front half of the car stuck underneath the semi-truck. Deputies say 67th Avenue between Baseline Road to Southern Avenue is closed.

It’s unknown if speed or impairment were the causes of the crash. The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

