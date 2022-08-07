Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

The man died at the scene, deputies say.
The man died at the scene, deputies say.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:56 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.

Arizona’s Family was on the scene and saw the front half of the car stuck underneath the semi-truck. Deputies say 67th Avenue between Baseline Road to Southern Avenue is closed.

It’s unknown if speed or impairment were the causes of the crash. The man’s name has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fans flocked to downtown Phoenix to show their support for the Mercury and Griner.
Phoenix Mercury fans show love, support at first home game since Griner’s sentencing
Phoenix Mercury fans express support for Griner following conviction
Phoenix Mercury fans express support for Griner following conviction
Vazquez unexpectedly passed away in his sleep earlier this week
Glendale family remembers football player who unexpectedly passed away in his sleep
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep