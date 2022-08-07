Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the school year is beginning, members of a Glendale church came together to hold their annual back-to-school drive for students. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families on Saturday morning, ensuring they were set up for success ahead of the new year.

Stone Point Community Church held a backpack drive last weekend and gave away around 300 backpacks. The demand was so great that within thirty minutes, volunteers ran out of supplies and had to turn families away. This didn’t slow down the church, which decided to come together and raise even more money for families and kids in need of school supplies.

Cars lined the lot, waiting to grab the goodies, and volunteers were all smiles handing them out to families. “For us, it’s always been about reaching the community and glorifying God through things we do,” said Gene Herndon, pastor of Stone Point.

Herndon says he loves giving back to the community. “Church is important, but when it moves outside of the walls, that is when it becomes the most impactful. So that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

This is the third year Stone Point has held a back-to-school drive, and they don’t seem to be stopping anytime soon!

