First Alert Weather Days for Sunday, Monday due to coming storms

We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We are tracking a 40% chance for rain this afternoon for the Valley. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Highs on Sunday will reach 104. Along with the rain we are tracking gusty winds in the afternoon which has the potential to kick up dust storms for central and southern Arizona.

On Monday, the highs will reach the low 100s as more rain enters the forecast. We are tracking a 40% chance for the afternoon. On Tuesday, rain chances drop to 20% as the area dries out Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs this week will range in the low 100s.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

