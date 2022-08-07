First Alert Weather Day: Parts of Flagstaff under shelter-in-place order as monsoon storms hit Coconino County

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Flagstaff and surrounding areas until 4 p.m.

State Route 180 has now re-opened near milepost 217 in Flagstaff after closing for awhile due to flooding. A Shelter In Place Order has been placed in the following areas in Coconino County: Cheshire, Coconino Estates, Creighton Estates, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, and Rio de Flag.

Below is a video taken by KAFF in the State Route 180 area earlier during the severe flooding in Flagstaff:

County officials are advising everyone to stay alert and be prepared to evacuate or get to higher ground as soon as possible. Flash flooding is expected in the Museum Fire burn scar region, including Mt. Elden Estates, Paradise, Grandview, and Sunnyside.

Below is a video taken by KAFF near Stevanna Way:

You can track the emergency status for your area by clicking here for the Coconino County Interactive Emergency Map.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy shared this video from the Stevanna trench area:

The outflow from the Stevanna trench dug by residents and Flag Fire right now. pic.twitter.com/cy2rD0Y98s — Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy (@MayorDeasy) August 7, 2022

An Areal Flood Advisory has been issued in Yavapai County in the following areas: Hyde Creek Mountain, Denny Mountain, and Tailhoit Mesa.

Our First Alert Weather team expects that as we near the afternoon hours here in the Valley, rain and wind may hit Phoenix. There is a 40% chance for rain, and the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

