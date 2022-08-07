Newcomers Guide
First Alert Weather Day: Dust advisory for south Phoenix, flash flooding for high country, East Valley areas

By Holly Bock and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A flash flood warning has been issued for areas in Flagstaff and the high country, and a Flood Watch is in place for areas east of Phoenix. Cities south of Phoenix can expect some blowing dust tonight.

A Blowing Dust Advisory has been put in effect for Queen Creek, Higley, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Florence, and Casa Grande. This kind of advisory means there will be a likelihood of widespread, local blowing dust that could reduce your ability to see to a mile or less. Avoid leaving your home if possible to be as safe as possible.

Flooding continues in Flagstaff and throughout certain areas in Coconino County. State Route 180 near milepost 217 has re-opened after a few hours’ long closure due to debris in the road. A Shelter In Place Order is still in effect for these areas in Coconino County: Cheshire, Coconino Estates, Creighton Estates, Coyote Springs, Anasazi Ridge, and Rio de Flag.

RELATED: First Alert Weather Day: Parts of Flagstaff under shelter-in-place order as monsoon storms hit Coconino County

To check the weather heading into the Valley, check out our First Alert Weather radar below:

