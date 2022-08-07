Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

9 people shot in OTR overnight
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Police in Cincinnati are investigating a shooting that left nine people injured Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:00 am outside of Mr. Pitiful’s bar at 13th and Main Streets, WXIX reported.

Lt. Col. Mike John says the victims were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and none were in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the area to clear a large disorderly crowd from the street when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

At least two people had firearms and exchanged gunfire near the intersection of Main and Woodward streets.

Police say an officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit.

Witnesses and anyone with video of the shooting are asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Milk is displayed at a grocery store in Philadelphia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Demand for grocery delivery cools as food costs rise
Assistant State Attorney Mike Satz, checks into evidence the weapon used in the MSD shooting...
Parkland shooter’s prosecutor had bloody facts on his side
Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19