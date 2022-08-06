Storm chances increase this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storm chances are limited across Phoenix and the lower deserts Saturday, with an increased chance for higher terrain areas in eastern Arizona. The thunderstorms to the east could lead to the potential of gusty thunderstorm outflow winds, which could pick up dust, primarily across Pinal County. By Sunday evening, there is a better chance for more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity. Those storm chances will continue through the middle of the week.

The main concern Sunday will be strong and gusty winds with the possibility of heavy rainfall. Flooding is a big threat with the shower and storm chances in the middle of the week.

Temperature-wise, we’re looking at near or above-average temperatures. The average for this time of the year is 106. There is also a High Ozone Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County, including the Phoenix metro area, through Sunday. This means ozone levels would pose a health risk and could cause breathing difficulties.

