Pinal County names new recorder amid election woes reshuffle

Dana Lewis is a former elections employee and moved into the recorder’s office earlier this year.
Dana Lewis is a former elections employee and moved into the recorder’s office earlier this year.(Pinal County)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLORENCE, AZ (AP) — The Pinal County Board of Supervisors has named a replacement for the elected recorder as it continues to address a series of primary election problems. The five-member board voted unanimously Friday to name Assistant Recorder Dana Lewis to the position that handles early ballot mailing, voter rolls and recording of deeds and other documents. Lewis replaces former Recorder Virginia Ross, who stepped down Thursday to take over as elections director.

Members of the public who spoke at the brief emergency meeting Friday praised the board’s action, saying it goes a long way to restoring trust in the elections. Many voters complained about Tuesday’s primary election. About 20 of the county’s 95 polling sites ran out of ballots.

