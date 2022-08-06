Newcomers Guide
Northbound Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium in Glendale reopens after deadly crash

Traffic Accident Background from MGN
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after a car accident this morning on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Shopping District in Glendale.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says that two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of Loop 101, near Glendale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, troopers reported that at least one person died in the crash. The victim’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

DPS said northbound traffic was closed in the area while the investigation took place. Expect some traffic backup while crews continue working on the scene.

For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

