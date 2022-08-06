Northbound Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium in Glendale reopens after deadly crash

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after a car accident this morning on the Loop 101 near State Farm Stadium and the Westgate Shopping District in Glendale.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says that two cars crashed in the northbound lanes of Loop 101, near Glendale Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Hours later, troopers reported that at least one person died in the crash. The victim’s name has not been released, and it’s unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

DPS said northbound traffic was closed in the area while the investigation took place. Expect some traffic backup while crews continue working on the scene.

*CLOSURE*



Loop 101 northbound is CLOSED in Glendale.



The closure is due to a crash near Glendale Ave.



Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/hCF2pQxpgY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 6, 2022

For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.