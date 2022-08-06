Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon A. Jones, 37, after officials saw him driving and transporting multiple stolen vehicles and a trailer between his car and a family member’s property. DPS’ Vehicle Theft Task Force said the cars were found in a house near 16th Street and Broadway Road. Detectives also searched another house near 16th Street and Broadway. In all, the following vehicles were found:

2007 Chevrolet pickup truck - reported stolen in Arkansas

2003 Tahoe Z71 SUV - reported stolen in Arkansas

2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer - reported stolen in Arkansas

2003 GMC Yukon - reported stolen in Mesa

Motor from a 2004 GMC Sierra - reported stolen in Mesa

2017 flatbed trailer with a 2006 Toyota forklift - reported stolen in Phoenix

Jones was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on various charges including five counts of theft of means of transportation.

