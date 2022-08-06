Newcomers Guide
Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday

Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors.

The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108 for Phoenix. On Sunday we are tracking a 40% chance for rain in the evening. During the day the valley will be partly sunny with highs at 104. The rain in the evening will spark a First Alert Weather day for Sunday and Monday as well.

On Monday along with the 40% chance for rain, highs will reach 104 in the Valley. The rain stays in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance. Wednesday through Friday will be dry as the highs will top out at 100.

