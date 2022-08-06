Hot and sunny Saturday ahead of rainy Sunday and Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Due to the sunny skies this Saturday, there is an Air quality warning in effect for Maricopa County until Sunday at 9 p.m. This means those with respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors.

The heat is on for the Valley Saturday, with temperatures reaching 108 for Phoenix. On Sunday we are tracking a 40% chance for rain in the evening. During the day the valley will be partly sunny with highs at 104. The rain in the evening will spark a First Alert Weather day for Sunday and Monday as well.

On Monday along with the 40% chance for rain, highs will reach 104 in the Valley. The rain stays in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance. Wednesday through Friday will be dry as the highs will top out at 100.