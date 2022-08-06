Hiker rescued off Piestewa Peak after becoming overheated on trail

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of Piestewa Peak Saturday morning after becoming overheated.

Phoenix firefighters said they got a call just before 11 a.m. after her family called 911 to say that she could no longer hike because of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. She was then lowered by a big wheel down the mountain trail.

Firefighters said that they found the woman in critical condition and was treated on the mountain with IV fluid therapy. (Phoenix Fire Department)

She was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Phoenix fire officials would like to encourage everyone to bring lots of water while on hikes, move all adventures to either the early morning or late evening hours, and wear sunblock.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.