Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#30. Luci’s Healthy Marketplace

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1590 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2434

#29. The Joy Bus Diner

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $

Address: 3375 E. Shea Boulevard C1, Phoenix, AZ 85028

#28. Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2736

#27. Ranch House Grille

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 5618 East Thomas Road Suite 130, Phoenix, AZ 85018

#26. Morning Glory Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 6106 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85042-4810

#25. Province Urban Kitchen & Bar

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 333 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2121

#24. Einstein Bros

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $

Address: 122 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2317

#23. 5 & Diner

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $

Address: 5220 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

#22. Pomegranate Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Healthy, American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4025 E Chandler Blvd Suite 28, Phoenix, AZ 85048-8829

#21. Matt’s Big Breakfast

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 3118 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4502

#20. Chompie’s

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Soups- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4550 E Cactus Rd Paradise Valley Mall, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7711

#19. Joe’s Diner

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $

Address: 4515 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

#18. The Henry

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4455 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018

#17. Desert Donuts

Rating: 5.0 / 5 (75 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American- Price: $

Address: 3134 W Carefree Hwy Suite A-10, Phoenix, AZ 85086-4003

#16. Cracker Barrel

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 5022 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-0800

#15. Gallo Blanco Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 928 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3336

#14. First Watch

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 61 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4403

#13. Tryst Cafe

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 21050 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4260

#12. Dick’s Hideaway

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Mexican, American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 6008 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-1802

#11. First Watch

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Healthy

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 9645 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021-2702

#10. Stonegrill

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 5350 E Marriott Dr JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ 85054

#9. McArthur’s

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,460 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 2400 E Missouri Ave Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ 85016

#8. La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Pizza

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4410 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-4145

#7. Oink Cafe

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 4326 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7577

#6. Pointe In Tyme

Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Bar

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 11111 N 7th St Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix, AZ 85020-1176-

#5. Vovomeena

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 1515 N 7th Ave Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85007-1937

#4. Scramble, a Breakfast & Lunch Joint

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Southwestern

Price: $

Address: 9832 N 7th St Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85020

#3. Breakfast Club

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 2 E Jefferson St #22-213, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2573

#2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 2045 E. Camelback Rd Suite A17, Phoenix, AZ 85016

#1. Original Breakfast House

Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

Price: $$ - $$$

Address: 13623 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032-6025

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.