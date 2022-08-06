Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor
PHOENIX (Stacker) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. And when it comes to the most important meal of the day, few people are on the fence about their favorite go-to spots. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for breakfast in Phoenix on Tripadvisor.
Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.
#30. Luci’s Healthy Marketplace
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (80 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1590 E Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85014-2434
#29. The Joy Bus Diner
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $
- Address: 3375 E. Shea Boulevard C1, Phoenix, AZ 85028
#28. Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1220 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2736
#27. Ranch House Grille
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5618 East Thomas Road Suite 130, Phoenix, AZ 85018
#26. Morning Glory Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (90 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6106 S 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85042-4810
#25. Province Urban Kitchen & Bar
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (173 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 333 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2121
#24. Einstein Bros
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (93 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American- Price: $
- Address: 122 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2317
#23. 5 & Diner
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $
- Address: 5220 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016
#22. Pomegranate Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Healthy, American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4025 E Chandler Blvd Suite 28, Phoenix, AZ 85048-8829
#21. Matt’s Big Breakfast
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3118 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016-4502
#20. Chompie’s
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (260 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4550 E Cactus Rd Paradise Valley Mall, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7711
#19. Joe’s Diner
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Diner- Price: $
- Address: 4515 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
#18. The Henry
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4455 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018
#17. Desert Donuts
- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (75 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Bakeries, American- Price: $
- Address: 3134 W Carefree Hwy Suite A-10, Phoenix, AZ 85086-4003
#16. Cracker Barrel
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (215 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5022 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85048-0800
#15. Gallo Blanco Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (308 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, Latin- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 928 E Pierce St, Phoenix, AZ 85006-3336
#14. First Watch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (123 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 61 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013-4403
#13. Tryst Cafe
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 21050 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050-4260
#12. Dick’s Hideaway
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (287 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Mexican, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6008 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016-1802
#11. First Watch
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (162 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Healthy
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 9645 N Black Canyon Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85021-2702
#10. Stonegrill
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (408 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Southwestern
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5350 E Marriott Dr JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa, Phoenix, AZ 85054
#9. McArthur’s
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,460 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2400 E Missouri Ave Arizona Biltmore, Phoenix, AZ 85016
#8. La Grande Orange Grocery and Pizzeria
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (394 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Pizza
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4410 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ 85018-4145
#7. Oink Cafe
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (210 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4326 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032-7577
#6. Pointe In Tyme
- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (425 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Bar
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 11111 N 7th St Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, Phoenix, AZ 85020-1176-
#5. Vovomeena
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (119 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1515 N 7th Ave Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85007-1937
#4. Scramble, a Breakfast & Lunch Joint
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (249 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Quick Bites, Southwestern
- Price: $
- Address: 9832 N 7th St Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85020
#3. Breakfast Club
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (504 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2 E Jefferson St #22-213, Phoenix, AZ 85004-2573
#2. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (420 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2045 E. Camelback Rd Suite A17, Phoenix, AZ 85016
#1. Original Breakfast House
- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (377 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 13623 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032-6025
