Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

There have been seven drownings at Lake Pleasant this year.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.

It’s unknown how long the man was underwater or if he was wearing a life jacket. As of 4:30 p.m., the man has not been found. The investigation is ongoing.

There have been seven drownings at Lake Pleasant this year. The last reported death at the lake was on July 18, when deputies found the body of a missing boater near Castle Creek Cove. Deputies said the man had jumped off a fishing boat to cool off and never came back up. He was not wearing a life vest, officials said.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

