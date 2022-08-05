Valley-based Cider Corps, Dixxon Flannel team up on new Purple Heart Cider

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Valley-based companies are teaming up to support wounded combat veterans for National Purple Heart Day with special product releases this weekend.

Cider Corps, a veteran-owned cidery with taproom locations in Mesa and Gilbert, is releasing the new Purple Heart Cider with Ube & Honey. At the same time, Dixxon Flannel is debuting its new Heart Bamboo shirt with the same pattern as the cider can. Cider Corps says proceeds from both companies will be donated to Cohen Veterans Bioscience and the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart Cider is available now in a 4-pack for $18 at both Cider Corps locations:

31 S. Robson, Suite 103 in Mesa

685 S. Gilbert Road in Gilbert

The Heart Bamboo shirt is available now for $49.99 at Dixxon’s showroom at 7200 S. Priest Dr. in Tempe. It’ll be available to order online beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. MST. Check out the video above and Cider Corps’ Facebook post below to find out how to get 20% off the shirt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.