Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Valley-based Cider Corps, Dixxon Flannel team up on new Purple Heart Cider

The Valley-based companies are joining forces to support and honor combat wounded veterans.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two Valley-based companies are teaming up to support wounded combat veterans for National Purple Heart Day with special product releases this weekend.

Cider Corps, a veteran-owned cidery with taproom locations in Mesa and Gilbert, is releasing the new Purple Heart Cider with Ube & Honey. At the same time, Dixxon Flannel is debuting its new Heart Bamboo shirt with the same pattern as the cider can. Cider Corps says proceeds from both companies will be donated to Cohen Veterans Bioscience and the local chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart Cider is available now in a 4-pack for $18 at both Cider Corps locations:

  • 31 S. Robson, Suite 103 in Mesa
  • 685 S. Gilbert Road in Gilbert

The Heart Bamboo shirt is available now for $49.99 at Dixxon’s showroom at 7200 S. Priest Dr. in Tempe. It’ll be available to order online beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. MST. Check out the video above and Cider Corps’ Facebook post below to find out how to get 20% off the shirt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A file photo of metro Phoenix skyline.
5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend
Cider Corps teams up with Dixxon Flannel for Purple Heart cider
The Phoenix Suns are hosting auditions today downtown to search for more Suns Dancers!
Phoenix Suns hosting auditions for more Solar Squad dancers
All guests are invited to dress as their favorite character from the show and to enjoy the 80s...
Stranger Things-themed Skate & Stem Education night comes to Great Skate