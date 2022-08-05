Storms return for weekend forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mostly sunny skies are expected for your Friday in the Valley. Morning temperatures in the 70s and 80s will warm to 104 degrees this afternoon.

A monsoon break continues today for much of the state. For the Valley, we’re expected to stay dry. A slight chance for storms continues in the higher elevations. Storm chances increase for the mountains Saturday and for the entire state on Sunday. There’s a chance for blowing dust in the deserts, including Phoenix, on Saturday with a very slight chance of storms.

The better chance for more widespread thunderstorm activity comes on Sunday and Monday when chances jump to about 40%. Temperatures will climb to 108 degrees in the Valley for your Saturday and drop back to a high of near 104 for Sunday. Storm chances continue into the middle of next week but look to drop off slightly after Monday. Afternoon temperatures hover near 104 for most of next week, with morning lows in the 80s.

