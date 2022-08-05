Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Pop-up COVID-19 testing sites to pay $20,000 restitution to AZ consumers

An active injunction is being held against a COVID-19 testing company that made many pay for testing but did not provide results.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A shuttered pop-up COVID-19 testing company that’s been under scrutiny for months is permanently barred from conducting medical testing in Arizona, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich. The Center for Covid Control is also on the hook for restitution to Arizona consumers.

In January, On Your Side reported on issues related to the Center for Covid Control, which had locations around the country including six in Arizona. The FBI raided the company’s location in Illinois, and at the time, Brnovich confirmed his office was also looking into the business.

ON YOUR SIDE: Arizonans targeted with fake texts posing as major airlines

In a complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court, Brnovich alleged the company violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. “CCC, by and through Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed, advertised that consumers would receive the results of the RT-PCR test within 48 hours, however, many Arizona consumers did not receive results within this timeframe, and some Arizona consumers never received results,” the complaint said. It also detailed allegations that the company’s call center employees informed Arizona consumers that tests were inconclusive, “when in fact those RT-PCR tests had not been run, and in some cases, were never run.”

According to a new consent judgment, Siyaj and Syed will never be allowed to perform medical testing, data management, or customer service for medical testing in Arizona. They also must pay $20,000 in restitution to Arizonans.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shuttered Center for Covid Control faces new lawsuit over reported testing issues

“It is important for Arizonans to receive timely and accurate medical testing, particularly for the COVID-19 virus. If companies cannot provide the services they advertise, then they should not be offered,” Brnovich said in a statement. If you believe you are owed restitution from the Center for Covid Control, you must file a complaint with the Attorney General’s office by October 31. Click or tap here to get started.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Injunction against COVID-19 testing company
How does buying school supplies online compare to in-store?
While shopping for supplies in person, On Your Side spent about $30.
On Your Side compares back-to-school costs at major retailers versus online
On Your Side went shopping to find out just how much school supplies have gone up in price.
On Your Side goes shopping for school supplies to see if inflation is affecting parents’ budgets