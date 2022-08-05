Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award

Pay It Forward is sponsored by America First Credit Union and Super Star Car Wash
Janet is a leader for her quilt guild called the Night Owls, and they donate over 500 quilts...
Janet is a leader for her quilt guild called the Night Owls, and they donate over 500 quilts and pillowcases annually.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in North Phoenix to Janet Krous, who goes above and beyond helping others. “Janet is the hub of our quilt retreat, because she has a house full of fabrics. She takes fabrics and puts them together. She prints up patterns and comes in and says, ‘here’s our charity kit, you make them.’ She is in there making quilts for charities now,” said Cindy Boyd, Janet’s friend.

As you heard, Janet is a leader for her quilt guild called the Night Owls, and they donate over 500 quilts and pillowcases annually. Because of her hard work, her friend Cindy wanted to pay it forward to her.

RELATED: Customer Pays It Forward to grocery store worker in Sun City

Arizona’s Family and Cindy walked up to surprise Janet. “This is for you because you inspire all of us in the Night Owls. You’re awesome,” said Cindy. “You are crazy for doing this,” Janet said while laughing. “Thank you this is wonderful.”

Janet spends a lot of time finding fabric for her kits to help her club create a quilt for charity. The organizing takes time, but Janet does it because she loves it. “We are commanded to help the world and make this better, and this is my way of doing it. I like to help people use the fabric that is waiting around for a purpose and to help those in need by wrapping them in quilts,” said Janet.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward Program, fill out a form on our community page.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Recycle Your Bicycle collects new and used bicycles that are refurbished to like-new condition...
Your old bicycle could change a child’s life!
A group of residents in Avondale worked with local organizations to clean up their cities of...
Avondale residents working to clean up community
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes