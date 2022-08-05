North Phoenix woman who makes quilts for charity wins Pay It Forward award

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We Paid It Forward in North Phoenix to Janet Krous, who goes above and beyond helping others. “Janet is the hub of our quilt retreat, because she has a house full of fabrics. She takes fabrics and puts them together. She prints up patterns and comes in and says, ‘here’s our charity kit, you make them.’ She is in there making quilts for charities now,” said Cindy Boyd, Janet’s friend.

As you heard, Janet is a leader for her quilt guild called the Night Owls, and they donate over 500 quilts and pillowcases annually. Because of her hard work, her friend Cindy wanted to pay it forward to her.

Arizona’s Family and Cindy walked up to surprise Janet. “This is for you because you inspire all of us in the Night Owls. You’re awesome,” said Cindy. “You are crazy for doing this,” Janet said while laughing. “Thank you this is wonderful.”

Janet spends a lot of time finding fabric for her kits to help her club create a quilt for charity. The organizing takes time, but Janet does it because she loves it. “We are commanded to help the world and make this better, and this is my way of doing it. I like to help people use the fabric that is waiting around for a purpose and to help those in need by wrapping them in quilts,” said Janet.

