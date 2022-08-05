Man found shot, killed inside car in Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are asking the public for help after a man was shot to death inside a car in a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday morning. Police received a call around 10:30 a.m. about a shooting near 35th Avenue and Broadway Road. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Pete Hernandez shot inside the car. Hernandez was rushed to the hospital, but later died from his injuries.

No information has been released about possible suspects involved in the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. The investigation is ongoing.

