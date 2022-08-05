How the Arizona Humane Society is helping pet owners navigate the housing crisis

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Inflation continues to cripple Arizona families and in some instances push people out of their homes. The state’s largest county has evicted more people than at any time since the great recession.

Last month, Maricopa County records show more than 6,400 eviction notices were filed. Officials say that’s higher than any other month since October of 2008. The Arizona Humane Society now has a special task force to fight the housing crisis and help your pets. Arizona’s Family visited the non-profit on Friday to talk about the ongoing crisis.

Spokesperson Bretta Nelson says the Pet Resource Center fields 100,000 calls a year. It helps connect pet owners with resources, supplies, and any other help they might need.The organization also has a specialized website and task force, called Pet Housing Help AZ, where you can get help finding temporary housing for your cat or dog, or learn how you can foster.

Nelson says the goal is to keep pets and people together and let pet owners know they are not alone. She also encourages folks to reach out early if they are facing eviction or issues paying rent. The Humane Society is working with six other animal welfare organizations on the task force. It’s also kitten season at the shelter, and Nelson says Valley shelters are already overcrowded. Here’s more on adoptions.

