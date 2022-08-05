A hot and muggy weekend for the Phoenix area!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and mostly clear this Friday with highs in the triple digits across the Valley. Tonight, expect overnight lows in the mid to upper 80s. Hot and humid for Saturday with some possible blowing dust late in the afternoon south of the Valley. Daytime highs will be extremely warm, around 108 in the metro area. Because of abundant sunshine, a High Pollution Advisory has been issued for the Valley for unhealthy ozone levels for Saturday and Sunday for Maricopa County. Highs in the Valley on Sunday should slip just below average, with a chance of storms building in the afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorms possible for Sunday evening and Monday (AZ Family First Alert WX Team)

A High Pollution Advisory has been issued for Maricopa County Sat-Sun for high ozone levels. (AZ Family First Alert WX Team)

We are declaring First Alert WX Days for Sunday evening and Monday for the possibility of severe thunderstorms caused by increasing monsoon moisture. Sunday night storms may continue damaging wind gusts, and Monday storms may contain rain that could bring flooding. Storm chances increase from 20% on Sunday afternoon to 30%-40% Sunday night. A 40% chance of storms continues Monday through Tuesday morning. Monsoon moisture will also be on the upswing in the High Country, with flooding possible around any of the burn scar areas. So far, no watches or warnings have been issued in advance. Stay alert, and we will stay on top of any developing storms throughout the weekend!

