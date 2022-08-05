Goodyear YMCA hosts Pancakes with Preschoolers event for students, parents

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Goodyear YMCA is trying to get parents and young students excited for the new school year this week by hosting a “Pancakes for Preschoolers” event!

Preschoolers are served pancakes while their parents have the opportunity to learn about the programs that the YMCA offers. Kirsten Gray, vice president of childcare, says that the program has been going on for over 30 years. “We have 10 centers across the Valley,” said Gray. “We’re not just a gym and swim. We have a great place for kids, and we love watching our early learners grow and thrive.”

Care is offered from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., kids are taught how to talk in front of a group, sit at a table, use their listening ears and many other skills they’ll need to progress with success in school.

Gray said that the goal of the program is to shore up parents. “We always accept feedback from them,” she said. “We love hearing that they’re just comfortable and happy. That’s the biggest thing about being a parent when you can’t be with your kids -- do you know that they’re safe, well cared for and having fun.”

Gray says that all families are welcome and that financial assistance and scholarships are available. Parents are invited to come into the YMCA and talk about their needs and the needs of their child. To learn more about the YMCA’s early learner programs and more, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.