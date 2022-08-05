Newcomers Guide
Brittney Griner recognized with WNBA moment of silence

WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Following Brittney Griner’s sentencing in Russia to nine years in prison Thursday, WNBA players, coaches and fans locked arms and tried to send the American basketball star strength during a moment of silence.

Before the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 77-64, players from both teams met at midcourt and silently bowed their heads for 42 seconds — a nod to Griner’s jersey number with the Mercury. Sun coach Curt Miller wore a “WE ARE BG” t-shirt. Griner, a two-time U.S. Olympic champion and a eight-time WNBA all-star, was convicted of drug possession and smuggling.

