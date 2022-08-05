Newcomers Guide
Arizona senate president Karen Fann calls for ‘unity’ after primary election

Karen Fann
AZFAMILY | Karen Fann(az.gov)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Senate president Karen Fann is calling for “unity” among citizens of Arizona and government officials after this week’s primary elections.

Fann said that both women were “strong leaders, ran respectable campaigns, are dedicated to building upon the successes our state has experienced over the past eight years, and have a genuine love for the people that live here.” Addressing the concerns of many voters in the state, Fann acknowledged that Kari Lake and the Democratic candidate for governor, current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, are two very different candidates.

“With the Primary Election behind us, now is the time for Republicans, Independents and Democrats to unite behind Lake for Governor,” Fann said. “The reckless and extremist policies of Democrats at the federal level have left hard-working Arizonans fighting to pay for basic necessities, as gas prices hit record highs, inflation soars to levels not seen in more than 40 years, and as our country enters a recession.”

Fann said that she believes Hobbs will simply be an extension of President Joe Biden and that she “is a dangerous choice for Arizona Governor.” If voters don’t choose Kari Lake for governor, Fann said she believes that the health and safety of Arizona will be put in danger.

