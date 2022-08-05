5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This performance is sure to make you laugh and bring tears to your eyes! Hosted by the Mesa Arts Center until Sunday, Aug. 14, you won’t want to miss this.

Where? Mesa Arts Center’s Nesbitt/Elliot Playhouse

How Much? $16 a ticket, children ages 2 and under are free

When? Times vary.

Reserve your tickets and plan your night out here!

“Get On Your Feet” Broadway Musical

Chances are you’ve boogied to an Emilio and Gloria Estefan song before, even if you weren’t sure that they were the creatives behind the music! This incredible musical highlighting the lives of the two has arrived at the Phoenix Theatre for a limited time. You won’t want to miss this one and you’ve got until Aug. 28.

Where? Phoenix Theatre - Mainstage

How Much? Varies, but tickets begin at $44.

When? Dates and times vary!

Reserve your tickets and plan your night out here!

Candle in the Wind Night - The Elton John Experience

Brightside Studios is hosting “Sir Elton” Tribute artist Jeff Burkett, who will be performing some of Elton John’s greatest hits starting at 6 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Friday night. Guests are invited to bring their funky glasses and crazy hats, of course! There will also be a Paint & Sip held separately at the studio from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. (tickets sold separately), a photobooth, costume content and much more.

Where? Brightside Studios.

How Much? Free.

When? Friday, Aug. 5. starting at 6 p.m.

Reserve your tickets and grab those feather boas!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are descending on Gila River Arena for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday with three different performances. It’s a super fun event your kids won’t want to miss ... and you may just enjoy it as well!

Where? Gila River Arena

How Much? Kids tickets start at $10, adult tickets vary.

When? Saturday, Aug. 6 & Sunday, Aug. 7. at varying times.

Reserve your seats and get ready for a blast!

Opulence hosted by Desiree DeMornay

Looking for a drag show this weekend in Phoenix? Look no further than Opulence as hosted by Miss Black Universe 2019 winner Desiree DeMornay! A variety of performers will be showcased at the event such as Eva Angelica Stratton, Savannah Stevens, and many more!

Where? Stacy’s at Melrose

How Much? Reservations required and start at bar seats at $3.81 and a table for 2 at $10. Tables up to 8 are available.

When? Saturday, Aug. starting at 8 p.m.

Reserve your seats for a night of beauty and grace!

