5 fun things to do in the Valley this weekend

A file photo of metro Phoenix skyline.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:55 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Looking for some fun activities to do with the family this weekend to get out of the heat? Well, you’re not alone! Check out our top 5 picks of things to do in the Valley this weekend, a few of which we featured on GMAZ throughout the week.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

This performance is sure to make you laugh and bring tears to your eyes! Hosted by the Mesa Arts Center until Sunday, Aug. 14, you won’t want to miss this.

RELATED: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to Mesa Arts Center

“Get On Your Feet” Broadway Musical

Chances are you’ve boogied to an Emilio and Gloria Estefan song before, even if you weren’t sure that they were the creatives behind the music! This incredible musical highlighting the lives of the two has arrived at the Phoenix Theatre for a limited time. You won’t want to miss this one and you’ve got until Aug. 28.

RELATED: Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan “Get On Your Feet” musical comes to Phoenix Theatre

Candle in the Wind Night - The Elton John Experience

Brightside Studios is hosting “Sir Elton” Tribute artist Jeff Burkett, who will be performing some of Elton John’s greatest hits starting at 6 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. Friday night. Guests are invited to bring their funky glasses and crazy hats, of course! There will also be a Paint & Sip held separately at the studio from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. (tickets sold separately), a photobooth, costume content and much more.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live!

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks are descending on Gila River Arena for the first time ever on Saturday and Sunday with three different performances. It’s a super fun event your kids won’t want to miss ... and you may just enjoy it as well!

Opulence hosted by Desiree DeMornay

Looking for a drag show this weekend in Phoenix? Look no further than Opulence as hosted by Miss Black Universe 2019 winner Desiree DeMornay! A variety of performers will be showcased at the event such as Eva Angelica Stratton, Savannah Stevens, and many more!

