Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.

Heavy downpours before the sun came up! (AZ First Alert WX Team)

It looks like we will get a break from the rain this evening and even on Friday. However, the chance of storms ramps up again over the weekend, with our best chance Sunday through Tuesday next week. When it comes to temperatures, the hottest days this week will be Friday with a high of 106 and Saturday with a high of 108. Temperatures cool down next week as storm chances ramp up again.

Wettest day for PHX Sky Harbor so far for Monsoon 2022, but we still have a ways to go! (AZ First Alert WX Team)

So far for the season, here are the top three cities that have had rain: Apache Junction with 3.86,″ Mesa at 3.11,″ and Scottsdale getting 2.96″.

How much do you have? These are the totals since June 15th. (AZ First Alert WX Team)

