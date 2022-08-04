Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Wettest day of monsoon 2022 for the Phoenix area so far!

Storms return this weekend
The Valley may get a break from the rain.
The Valley may get a break from the rain.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a very active Thursday morning with the rainfall that started around 4 a.m. In just one hour, some areas here in the Valley received over an inch of rain. We even had a flash flood warning as well. Phoenix Sky Harbor, our official gauge, had .58″ of rain, the wettest day this season at the airport. So far for the monsoon, we have had 1.11″ of rain. Our average is 2.43.″ We are doing great when it comes to rainfall. The season goes until Sept. 30.

Heavy downpours before the sun came up!
Heavy downpours before the sun came up!(AZ First Alert WX Team)

It looks like we will get a break from the rain this evening and even on Friday. However, the chance of storms ramps up again over the weekend, with our best chance Sunday through Tuesday next week. When it comes to temperatures, the hottest days this week will be Friday with a high of 106 and Saturday with a high of 108. Temperatures cool down next week as storm chances ramp up again.

Wettest day for PHX Sky Harbor so far for Monsoon 2022, but we still have a ways to go!
Wettest day for PHX Sky Harbor so far for Monsoon 2022, but we still have a ways to go!(AZ First Alert WX Team)

So far for the season, here are the top three cities that have had rain: Apache Junction with 3.86,″ Mesa at 3.11,″ and Scottsdale getting 2.96″.

How much do you have? These are the totals since June 15th.
How much do you have? These are the totals since June 15th.(AZ First Alert WX Team)

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Storms passing through Phoenix, Valley area
Friday is a bit warmer, with a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening storms for...
FORECAST: Cloudy with chance of storms for Phoenix area
Thursday’s rain chances seem to be limited to the morning, and we expect highs of 102.
FORECAST: Possible storms for the workweek
Friday is a bit warmer, with a slightly better chance for afternoon and evening storms for...
Chance of morning rain on Thursday?