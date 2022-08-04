Newcomers Guide
Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Silver Apple
Pay It Forward
Finding Forever

Recycle Your Bicycle to change the life of a child experiencing foster care

Everyone remembers the joy of getting their first bike. Now you can give that joy to Arizona kids in foster care.
By Darrell J. Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Arizona Lottery Gives Back benefiting Recycle Your Bicycle and the Arizona Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Arizona Lottery Gives Back, Recycle Your Bicycle, or AZAFAP, visit [website].

Everyone remembers the joy of getting their first bike. Now you can give that joy to Arizona kids in foster care. Arizona’s Family and the Arizona Lottery Gives Back program are teaming up with the Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents to ensure every kid has a bike. It’s part of the organization’s Recycle Your Bicycle initiative.

Recycle Your Bicycle collects new and used bicycles that are refurbished to like-new condition and then given to Arizona children experiencing foster care.

Arizona Lottery Gives Back | Recycle Your Bicycle | Arizona Association of Foster and Adoptive Parents

Latest News

Changing children's lives one bicycle at a time
A group of residents in Avondale worked with local organizations to clean up their cities of...
Avondale residents working to clean up community
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes