Recycle Your Bicycle to change the life of a child experiencing foster care

Everyone remembers the joy of getting their first bike. Now you can give that joy to Arizona kids in foster care. Arizona’s Family and the Arizona Lottery Gives Back program are teaming up with the Arizona Association for Foster and Adoptive Parents to ensure every kid has a bike. It’s part of the organization’s Recycle Your Bicycle initiative.

Recycle Your Bicycle collects new and used bicycles that are refurbished to like-new condition and then given to Arizona children experiencing foster care.

