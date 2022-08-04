Newcomers Guide
Part of roof collapses at Basha’s store in Peoria

Part of the roof of a Bashas' store in Peoria collapsed Thursday morning.
Part of the roof of a Bashas' store in Peoria collapsed Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A grocery store in the West Valley has been evacuated following a partial roof collapse Thursday morning.

According to the City of Peoria Fire Medical Department, fire crews from Peoria, Glendale, and Phoenix responded to the report of a partial roof collapse around 5:30 a.m. at Bashas’ near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road in Peoria. The store was set to open at 6 a.m., so no customers were inside.

All employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The store is expected to be closed for the next several hours. Investigators say the collapse could be weather-related but are still trying to determine the exact cause.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

